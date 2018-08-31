Bentonville West Host First Home Game At New Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) -- For the first time, the Bentonville West Wolverines played in front of their fans on home turf.

The Wolverines took on the Southside Mavericks on Friday (Aug. 31), fans were excited to root on their home team in their own stadium.

"I think it's awesome", one fan told 5NEWS

"The last two season we've been traveling 6 miles to get to the Bentonville Stadium, and just having our own stadium and our own fanbase is just bog for our program."

Angela Mason, the mom of a senior Wolverine on the football team, says she's excited to see her son play.

"It's great and we live close by so that makes it even better, we can walk here."

Fans at the stadium said the new facility will help bring the Centerton community together.

" I think the students need it. I think it brings comradery throughout the school system and gives us a place to call home."

Coach Pratt with Bentonville West told 5NEWS the stadium can hold around four thousand people and that he hopes fans fill it up.