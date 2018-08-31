Bentonville West Celebrates Wolverine Stadium Opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Bentonville West Wolverines will take on the Southside Mavericks Friday (Aug. 31) in the first game at the new Wolverine Stadium.

Fans are invited to tailgate at the game with a live band and food trucks. Athletic director Scott Passmore said the school is expecting a large crowd to cheer on the Wolverines.

He said the stadium is special because it sits in a secluded area where fans will be able to focus on the football game.

"The stadium itself is the highlight of the landscape and then we feel like we've done a really good job of honoring the Wolverines with their logos and some of their sayings and motto's and we've tried to represent that with a lot of our signage," he said.

There will be someone stationed at every gate to collect tickets and direct fans on where to go. The game kicks off at Wolverine Stadium at Bentonville West High School at 7 p.m.