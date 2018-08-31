× Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend With Machete In Pocola

POCOLA, OK (KFSM) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend with a machete and sending police on a manhunt was charged in an arraignment hearing on Friday (Aug. 31).

Steven Asher is facing murder in the first degree with intent, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery charges.

Amanda Millar was found dead outside her home on Fuller Road near the J.L. Swink Municipal Park in Pocola on Monday (Aug. 27).

Asher was captured in a field between Oliver and Kelly St. in Pocola without incident after he was spotted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers following an extensive search for the suspect.

Two affidavits from the Pocola Police department depicts a history of violence between Millar and Asher over the years.

Asher was denied bail, according to court documents.