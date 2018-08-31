Farmington Holds Off Late Rally To Top Prairie Grove
-
Talented, Deep Backfield Leads Farmington Into 2018
-
Top Defensive Stops In Week 0
-
WATCH: Top Plays From The Past Five Years: 80-71
-
Prairie Grove Cycling In Fourth QB In Four Years
-
Top Wide Receivers To Watch In 2018
-
-
WATCH: Top Plays From The Past Five years: 90-81
-
Farmington’s Late Rally Falls Short In 5A State Championship Game
-
Top Tight Ends To Watch In 2018
-
Prairie Grove Police Make Arrests In Recent Vehicle Break-In Cases And Other Crimes
-
WATCH: Top Plays From The Past Five Seasons: 100-91
-
-
Top Linemen To Watch In 2018
-
Thousands Of People Expected At The Junk Ranch Spring Show
-
2018 Football Friday Night Team Previews