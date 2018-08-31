Fayetteville Police Have Tips For Navigating Game-Day Traffic

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have asked people to be aware of traffic changes around Razorback Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 1), as the Hogs host their first home game of the 2018 football season.

Adjusted traffic routes go into effect ta 11 a.m., and anyone without a 2018-19 game day pass might need to have an alternate route to and from work, police said.

The department asks drivers to follow the color code on their parking pass, turn off the GPS when leaving the stadium and be patient.

Two photos are attached of pre- and post-game traffic. More information can be found online the Arkansas Razorbacks website.