× Former Sequoyah County Softball Coach Sentenced In Child Porn Case

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK (KFSM) — A former softball coach in Sequoyah County was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Offineer, 41, was sentenced on child pornography charges and could face up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both according to the officer of Brian J. Kuester, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Records state Ryan Edward Offineer purchased child pornography online from about June, 2013 to March, 2018 when he was arrested.

The charges arose following an investigation by the Muldrow Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Offineer was indicted by a federal grand jury back in June.

Offineer coached a traveling girls softball team in the Muldrow area.