Hot And Humid Forecast For Razorback Opener

It will be a hot one for Arkansas football fans at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Lots of sunshine expected with a faint southerly breeze.

Tailgating 11AM-3PM: Mid/Upper 80s (Feels like low 90s)

Kickoff 3PM: Upper 80s (Feels like mid 90s)

Post-Game 6PM-9PM: Mid 80s (Feels like upper 80s)

The wind won’t be helping much either. Expect southerly breezes around 5 MPH, with gusts near 10 MPH.

-5NEWS Weather