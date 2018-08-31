Labor Day Weekend Forecast

The heat is on for Labor Day Weekend. However the humidity will make it feel much hotter out there.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Arkansas: Highs--Upper 80s (Feels Like Mid 90s)

River Valley: Highs--Low 90s (Feels Like Upper 90s / Low 100s)

Saturday will remain mostly dry for us. There is a extremely small chance of a shower east of Clarksville, Paris, and Subiaco.

Boating Forecast

For many it's the last boating chance! The weather looks perfect, but the water will be extremely warm.

The humidity will stay high through the weekend and for most of next week.

Rain chances go up slightly for the second half of the weekend.

The majority of the rain will fall towards our north and west.

-Matt