Ozark Veterinarian Specialty Care Looking To Establish First Animal Blood Bank In Arkansas

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Dr. Jared Williams with Ozark Veterinarian Specialty Care in Springdale is working to establish the first blood bank for companion animals in the state of Arkansas.

Just like humans, cats and dogs need blood transfusions when they are suffering from a major trauma, infection or cancer.

"This is an exciting thing because everyone knows how important blood banks are for people," he said.

Williams has been blood banking for more than twenty years and says this is a big deal for our four-legged friends right here in Arkansas.

"It's important because when a dog or cat needs blood there's only one thing that can help them and that is blood, he said. "We don't have other drugs we can pull off the shelf that is going to do the same thing. So they are life-threatening circumstances."

Right now he says they are focusing on the two main blood types for cats and dogs.

Williams tells me the process for the animals to give blood takes about ten minutes.

The project is still in the early stages but he hopes with the help of the community the blood bank will be good to go by fall.

To volunteer your pet to donate blood there are specific guidelines. Dogs must be one to eight years old, at least 60 pounds and have current vaccines and heartworm preventions. Cats must be 10 pounds and indoor only.