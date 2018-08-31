× Police: Springdale Woman Embezzled $24,000 From Local Business

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Springdale woman accused of embezzling nearly $25,000 from a local construction company.

Aleshion Dee Ann Andrews, 44, was arrested Thursday (Aug. 30) in connection with 38 counts of second-degree forgery, 38 counts of falsifying business records and one count of theft of property.

Andrews was fired in May after the company allowed her to work off money she owed from forging payroll checks, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After she departed, company officials found more discrepancies with their finances, eventually uncovering that Andrews wrote herself 38 checks worth $24,830.82.

Andrews recorded the checks as being written to subcontractors but issued them to herself. In some cases, the checks included “cleaning” or “bonus” on the memo lines, according to the affidavit.

Cave Springs police said all of the money was stolen from the company, and no subcontractors or third parties were affected.

Andrews is free on a $10,000 bond. She has a hearing set for Oct. 8 in Benton County Circuit Court.

The second-degree forgery and theft of property are both felony charges, while falsifying business records is a misdemeanor.