What Does September Have In Store For Us?

Can you believe it’s September? It was rainy and humid here for August, but what does this month have in store for us?

–Courtesy: NOAA Climate Prediction Center

The latest data and trends suggest that the month of September will be a bit warmer than average in Arkansas and Oklahoma, as well as much of the eastern two thirds of the USA. There will mostly likely be a Fall-like front here and there, but the trend should be warmer.

For many of us, August was the wettest month of 2018 thus far. It looks like September should be a bit closer to average. However, with pop up storms, some folks will pick up heavy rain here and there while others remain dry.

On average, we get over four inches of rain, and our average high temperatures drop about ten degrees.

Get ready to lose over an hour of daylight through the month of September. On average we lose close to 2 minutes of light per day.



Arkansas and Oklahoma September Temperature Outlook:

Arkansas and Oklahoma September Rainfall Outlook: