An Unsettled Weather Pattern Moving In

The subtropical jet will be moving in across the central United States by Sunday/Monday (Sept. 2/3). Several scattered showers and storms are expected to form along this corridor of upper level winds. The majority of the rain will fall from Kansas to Wisconsin, however some will push into Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Storm predictability and path will be difficult to forecast. Many storms' own dynamics will affect how they grow and move. Overall a 20-40% of an isolated shower is possible.

A subtropical jet will start to kick in this upcoming week. This will bring in more moisture across the central Plains.

The main bands of rain will stay to the north and west.

-Matt