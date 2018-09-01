× Colorful Fall Trees Native To Arkansas

September 1st marks the beginning of meteorological Fall! In the next few months, we will watch the leaves burst with bright colors.

Here are some of the best native trees to Arkansas for colorful displays in autumn:

Sugar Maple (Acer saccharum var. saccharum)

Red Maple (Acer rubrum var. rubrum)

Black Oak (Quercus velutina)

Sweet Gum (Liquidambar styraciflua)

Sassafras (Sassafras albidum)

Black Hickory (Carya texana)

Let us know what your favorite fall trees are!

