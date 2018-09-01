× Homeless Man Behind Bars After Standoff With Siloam Springs Police & Benton County Sheriffs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A homeless Siloam Springs man is in Benton County jail after an hour long stand off between Siloam Springs police and Benton County Sheriffs.

According to Capt. Spicer with Siloam Springs Police Department, they received several calls just before midnight Friday (Aug 31), that 22-year-old Bradley William Denison had threatened several people with a handgun in a Walmart parking lot.

When police arrived on scene Denison fled in his car. Authorities later found the car and armed man in another parking lot at a nearby hospital.

Benton County sheriff’s arrived as backup assisting in the stand-off and arresting the man.

Denison is now facing charges for terroristic threatening in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

We have reached out to BCSO for a full arrest report. Stick with 5NEWS for the latest details on this story.