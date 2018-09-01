× Russellville: Mother And Child Killed After Tree Falls On Home

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A large tree fell on a mobile home killing a mother and child, another child was critically hurt on Saturday (Sept. 1) in Russellville, according to a statement issued by Fire Marshal Richard Setian.

Several units from the Russellville Fire Department responded to a mobile home park at the 4100 block of W. Main Street. Upon arrival they found that a tree had fallen on a mobile home and there were three people trapped inside.

A crane service was called to lift the tree off of the residence, according to firefighters.

Once the tree was removed, firefighters extricated three people.

A mother and male child, were deceased. A second child, a girl, is reported to be in critical condition, according to fire crews.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

An investigation is underway.