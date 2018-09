Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The days of fans waiting for hours in the ticket line outside the stadium to catch a Hogs game could be over.

On Saturday (Sept. 1), fans used a new self scanning system that could make things move a little quicker.

Fifty-five new self-scanning ticket scanners have been added to all 16 gates at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback stadium.