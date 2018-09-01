× Storey Sends Hogs To Lopsided Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – On Monday, the Arkansas coaching staff named Cole Kelley the starting quarterback as they said he performed better in the final two weeks of the preseason.

New head coach Chad Morris said that Ty Storey would still plan and once the Charleston native entered the game, he wasn’t going to let the coaching staff take him out.

Storey threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second quarter, as he helped Arkansas blow out Eastern Illinois 55-20 in the season opener.

Storey then added a short touchdown run early in the third quarter to give the Razorbacks a 45-6 lead.

Jordan Jones and LaMichael Pettway were on the receiving end of Storey’s scoring tosses and combined for 10 catches for 225 yards in the first half.

Eastern Illinois (0-1) gave Arkansas’s offense plenty of extra chances as they had issues holding on to the football, fumbling five times in the first half with the Razorbacks recovering four. Bumper Pool added a fifth fumble recovery early in the third to set up Storey’s touchdown run.

Dre Greenlaw was on pace for a huge day as he had 10 tackles, all in the first quarter, before leaving with a foot or ankle injury and did not return.

Cole Kelley went 6-of-8 eight passing for 37 yards but managed to lead the offense to just three points on the first three drives of the game, two of which started deep in EIU territory.