× WATCH: Hot Today, Isolated Showers Sunday

For the first day of September, it’s feeling a lot more like summer. Today will be dry, sunny, and hot. Heat indexes will reach the mid 90s. The high pressure that has been keeping us dry moves east, shifting the wind. This will bring more moisture to the area, increasing rain chances for Sunday through the week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon highs today will sit just above normal. Starting on Sunday, the temperatures will be near normal for beginning of September.

Even though temperatures will sit in the upper 80s during the Razorback game, it will feel like the low to mid 90s. Stay hydrated!

The first half of the Labor Day weekend will be dry and hot. An isolated shower or storm is possible for Sunday and Monday. Not everyone will see rain, and if you do, the downpour should be brief.

-Sabrina