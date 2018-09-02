× 1 Dead, 1 Injured In North Little Rock Shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – North Little Rock police responded to a call of shots being fired on Healy Street at 4:47 a.m. this morning, Sept. 2.

Once officers arrived, they found two people suffering gunshot wounds, one of which was dead at the scene. The other was suffering severe, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The subject’s current condition is not known at this time.

Detectives have initiated an investigation, but details are limited at this time.

This is the 13th homicide of 2018 in North Little Rock