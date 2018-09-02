2018 TriFest For MS Brings Athletes To Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The weekend TriFest for Multiple Sclerosis is wrapping up after a busy few days in Bentonville.

The triathlon festival is in its seventh year and raises money for MS research.

Over the last few days, competitors have been running in 5K's, sprints and a triathlon race.

About 1,000 athletes participate every year and 75 percent of registration fees go to the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock to help find a cure for the disease.

Drury University student Hannah Polinske tells 5NEWS, "It was really hard definitely mentally challenging, but I think it will help in the long run."