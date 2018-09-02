Bella Vista Trail Expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) -- The city of Bella Vista will soon add 50 more miles of trails to the central part of the city.

The addition will nearly double the city's trail mileage.

A $4 million grant by the Walton Family Foundation will build the trail system.

The Northwest Arkansas trails are used by those who live locally ... and some people travel from other states to use them.

Mountain biker Randy Sandoval enjoys riding and more, "I particularly like that more trails promotes the sport."

Construction is set to begin this fall and is expected to be complete by late 2019.