Deadly Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex

TULSA, Okla. (KFSM) -- Police are investigating a deadly attack that happened at a south Tulsa apartment complex Saturday (Sept. 1) night.

Officers got the call around 7 p.m. that James Gainer was beating someone with a broom handle.

Gainer ran off when police arrived, but was later taken into custody, police said.

Investigators are still working to piece together a motive for the attack.

Witnesses said they were shocked to learn that the victim had died and said this time of violence is uncharacteristic for the neighborhood.

"The only issues we have here is noise complaints," said one resident. "This is a decent part of town, it's certainly no worse than any other place I've lived in that there is no crime."

Police continue to investigate the attack.

The victim's name has not been released.