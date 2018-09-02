First Week Of September: Pop Up Showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm for the entire first full week of September. The subtropical jet stream will be strengthening over the central plains, with a tropical disturbance moving along the Gulf Coast. These two together will provide shower chances for many in the Plains and Ozarks.

Monday: Watch out for a stray shower or storm after 12PM.

The jet stream is forming over the central United States and will last all week.

Best chances for rain will north and west of Arkansas.

-Matt