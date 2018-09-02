BOLO Issued For Russellville Missing Teen

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — A Russellville family is asking for the public’s help in finding Jacob Poirier, 17, who went missing early Friday (Aug. 31) from the Russellville area.

Poirier never showed up for school or work, according to his family.

By Friday evening the family contacted the Russellville Police Department and reported him as missing.

He was last seen at Russellville’s Walmart Neighborhood Market wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and a black ball cap.

“We got a tip he was seen headed west on I-40 from Russellville, Arkansas, Friday (Aug. 31) morning. He had on this red shirt and basketball shorts,” said his older sister Jenny O’Brien.