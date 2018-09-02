× WATCH: Spotty Showers This Afternoon

An unsettled weather pattern begins today and lasts throughout the week. Moisture from the northwest and from the northern Gulf of Mexico will increase the chance for rain development. Showers and storms will be on-and-off, but brief downpours are likely. Temperatures will stay around normal, sitting in the upper 80s.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. Clouds and rain will prevent us from reaching the 90s. These are normal temperatures for beginning of September.

It'll feel like its the low 90s to the mid 90s, especially if you see more sunshine.

Futurecast 2PM - Spotty showers are possible throughout the afternoon.

Scattered rain is possible over Labor Day weekend, with the greater chance on Monday. The River Valley will see more rain than Northwest Arkansas.

-Sabrina