West Fork Siblings Not Letting Blindness Stop Them From Running Cross-Country

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) -- In West Fork, the high school cross-country season is just now getting started for the school year.

For a few of the teammates at the junior high and high school level -- running has become a family affair -- and they're not letting their blindness hold them back.

Rosanna and Jenna Scott have been involved in the sport for five years now.

Their younger brothers Paul and Timothy Scott are just getting started and they're loving it.

All four siblings were adopted from a foster home in China.

Cross Country gave the Scotts an opportunity to use their athleticism in a sports setting more conducive to their limitations, unlike basketball, softball or soccer.

West Fork Junior High and High School Head Cross Country Coach Tiffany Surber said the Scotts relentless attitude has resulted in rapidly improving times over the years.

The Scotts need help in the sense that guide runners are a must, but they don't look for shortcuts or the easy way out, whether in a race or when it comes time to go on a 4.5 mile practice run.

When the siblings first started running coaches at West Fork, volunteers from the University of Arkansas assisted as guide runners, but now that there story has been told, people in the community of Northwest Arkansas help out as guide runners, as well.