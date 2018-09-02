Witnesses: Suspect Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting At Del Mar Racetrack

SAN DIEGO (CBS) — A deputy-involved shooting reportedly took place at the Del Mar Racetrack on Sunday (Sept. 2) night.

According to witnesses, at the end of a race at the track the crowd was getting restless as people filed in for the Ice Cube concert that was to follow the races. A person reportedly pulled out a gun and fired it three times into the air. Sheriffs then tased the suspect and opened fire when that did not stop him. Witnesses believe the suspect was killed.

Other injuries were unknown as of Sunday evening.

Twitter videos were shared showing TVG’s on-air coverage of a race at the track and an announcer could be heard shouting “there is gun fire at the track.”

The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 3, 2018

.@calebtvg reporting that the TVG talent and crew are all safe. We are waiting to hear more on the situation unfolding @DelMarRacing. — TVG (@TVG) September 3, 2018

No other details were immediately known.