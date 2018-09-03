× Barling Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges

BARLING (KFSM) — A Barling man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he took a 12-year-old girl across state lines for sex.

Aaron Greene is charged in federal court with two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors claim Greene took the girl to Oklahoma from Arkansas last fall and in May, according to an unsealed indictment.

Greene is also accused of attempting to coerce two other girls — one 15, the other 12 — for sex as well.

Greene was being held Monday (Sept. 3) at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His trial is set for Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.