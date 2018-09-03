Closing Of Local Pools And Water Parks Mark Unofficial End Of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The warmer weather may not be going anywhere just yet, but kids and families will have to find another way to beat the heat after local pools and aquatic centers closed for the season.

This Labor Day (Sept. 3), marked the last day of summer at both the Rogers and Springdale Aquatic Centers.

Taci McCoy, an eighth-grader who enjoyed one last day in the water with family, was a little bummed that she won't get to enjoy the Rogers Aquatic Center anymore this summer.

"I'm a little sad that it's closing, but I'll be able to come here next year," McCoy said. "You're able to do all this fun stuff, and there's a section for little kids and a section for your family to come together, and there are big slides you're able to ride."

It was the same story for friends Keagan Greene and Conner McQueen, who were also spending the last open day at the aquatic center.

"The aquatic center is really just like the trademark of summer, especially if you're in Rogers," Green said. "It's one of the most popular places for teens like us to come down here and hang out."

Now, it's back to reality for the high school sophomores.

"It's a really great place to hang out with your friends and just like once it closes it's just like, 'what are we going to do now?'," McQueen said.

These season-ending closures aren't only in Northwest Arkansas. Parrot Island Water Park and Creekmore Pool in Fort Smith also closed Monday (Sept. 3) for the year and will reopen sometime around Memorial Day.

In Fayetteville, the pool at Wilson Park closed Monday with a dogs-only swim session, called Drool in the Pool, where upward of a hundred canines splashed around in the water.

Valerie Murphy, the owner of Canine Connection, a local dog daycare, said the first-ever event was a good way for dogs and their owners to mark the end of summer.

"What a great opportunity for the dogs to come and get to swim and socialize and have all this fun before they drain the pool for the year," Murphy said.