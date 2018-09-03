× Fort Smith Police Searching For Wanted Person

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are asking for help finding a wanted person with outstanding warrants out of Fort Smith.

Police are searching for Abraham Momjaras-Lopez, 33, for outstanding warrants out of Fort Smith for charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery.

Detective Jeff Taylor with the Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division would like to speak with Lopez about his involvement in these cases.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Abraham Lopez is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100. Individuals with information may also call Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME, where any information leading to an arrest, in this case, may also be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.