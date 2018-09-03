Olive Garden Honors Local First Responders With Free Labor Day Lunch

Olive Garden Restaurants across the US are delivering a special ‘Thank You’ to first responders this Labor Day. All 850 restaurants nationwide brought lunches to a first responder organization of their choice in their community.

Among those served were members of the Fort Smith Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The dishes included the restaurant’s famous fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, plus breadsticks and salad.

Through this nationwide effort, more than 12,00 meals have been served since 2002.

Please visit OliveGarden.com for a phone number and address, and ask to speak with the manager in charge of the Labor Day lunch delivery!