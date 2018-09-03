× Police: Local Woman Admits Pointing Gun At Kids

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Police arrested a Huntington woman after she allegedly admitted to pointing her gun at a group of kids at East Hills Middle School.

Jacqueline Oaks, 36, was arrested Sunday (Sept. 2) in connection with aggravated assault and possession of a handgun on school grounds.

A woman told Greenwood police her son and his friends said Oaks pointed a gun at them around 6:30 p.m. while they were at the school.

The boys, ages 13 and 12, gave a description of the vehicle, which police were able to track to the Mount Harmony area. They found Oaks with the car, adding that she had a Glock 42, which is a .380 caliber handgun, in the vehicle.

She admitted to pointing the weapon at the kids during an interview with police. Police also seized her concealed carry license.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Oaks was being held Monday (Sept. 3) at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.