Sequoyah County Sheriff's Father Killed; Suspect Captured In Memphis

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Sequoyah County sheriff’s deputies stepped up to aid one of their own this weekend after the sheriff’s father was killed in an apparent robbery on Saturday.

The father of Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane died in Cherokee County near Keys on Saturday, Lane said. Larry Lane Sr. was killed in an apparent robbery, his son said.

Richard Rainwater is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center in Memphis on a warrant out of Sequoyah County for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Rainwater was arrested Monday morning and is expected to be extradited soon to Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault said Monday that Rainwater borrowed someone’s vehicle Friday night in Sequoyah County and it was found in Keys, Okla., in Cherokee County at the victim’s home. Because the pickup wasn’t returned, an arrest warrant was issued on t he unauthorized use charge.

Sequoyah County deputies said Rainwater is suspected of then stealing Lane Sr.’s pickup, along with his cell phone, cash and credit card, before driving to Memphis.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide, though the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, District 27 of the District Attorney’s Office and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.