Springdale Named Largest School District In Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale School District now carries the title of the biggest school district in Arkansas.

Springdale has surpassed Little Rock for the highest enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year.

With a little over 23-thousand students enrolled, Springdale is outnumbering Little Rock by almost one-thousand students.

Neighboring cities including Huntsville and Tonitown are part of Springdale's district and continue to help enrollment stay high.

Springdale also has the highest paid teachers in the state, according to the district's officials.

Rick Shaeffer, the communications director for Springdale Public Schools, says the population spiked during the early 2000's when Walmart had suppliers start moving to northwest Arkansas, as well as a boom in the construction business.

"It's simply because we have a lot of room for growth," he said. "I think affordable housing has had a lot to do with it and I think also because we've been a very welcoming community, and I think if people know if they come to Springdale they are going to get a good education."

Springdale has plans to expand their campuses, including a new elementary school expected to be completed by 2021.