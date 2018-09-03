Thieves Steal Handicap Parking Permit And Vehicle Registration From Cars At Mobile Home Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A disabled woman's car is ransacked, and her handicap placard stolen.

This is one of five car break-ins at the Trailwood Mobile Home and RV Park late Saturday night in Sunday (Sept. 2) morning.

Some of the cars even had their vehicle registration stolen and Nancy Doss had her handicap parking permit stolen.

“We normally don't have to worry about our vehicles being unlocked in this community because it's a really quiet neighborhood and hardly anyone comes in that we don't know,” Doss said.

Doss noticed that their glove box had been gone through and a lot of things were missing, even things that were of no value.

“Sentimental mostly and my handicap placard, my husband's ID and company keys and we just feel violated,” she said.

Doss said she is disabled and will now have to go to the revenue office to get a new handicap parking permit along with a new driver’s license so the numbers will match.

“It's just going to be an inconvenience for us you know, we're used to having it and don't have it, we have to dig up all the information to start all over again and it's frustrating,” she said.

Sergeant Craig Stout said this happens more often than you think.

He said in 80% of car break-ins, the owners left their cars unlocked.

“It doesn't take a lot of effort for somebody to be walking down a row of cars lifting door handles. So again it's one of those that it just doesn't take a whole lot of effort for a criminal if your vehicle is unlocked,” he said.

Remember, even if you think you live in a quiet neighborhood where not much happens, it's still a good idea to lock your car and not leave anything in sight.