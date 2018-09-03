Tropical Storm Gordon: How Will It Impact Arkansas?

Tropical Storm Gordon was officially named at 7:05AM CDT Tuesday, September 3rd. It formed just 15 miles southwest of the Florida coastline near Fort Myers. It’s northwestward track takes aim towards the Deep South and eventually towards Arkansas and Oklahoma.

As of 2PM CDT Sept 3rd:

Arrival into Arkansas and Oklahoma will be Thursday morning, providing even greater chances for showers and storms, likely through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Most of Arkansas will feel the affects of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Forecast rainfall totals will most likely be over an inch once this storm passes. However, some areas may pick up more if a heavy downpour hovers over one spot for too long.

Futurecast shows those increased showers over Arkansas and Oklahoma by the end of the week.

Get ready for a showery week thanks to Tropical Storm Gordon and the Subtropical jet stream pumping in more moisture into the central United States.

Video Explanation:

-5NEWS Weather