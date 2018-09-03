× WATCH: Spotty Showers For Labor Day

An unsettled weather pattern continues for Labor Day and for the rest of the week. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves in from the Subtropical Jet (strong winds above us) just to our west. Spotty showers will move south to north due to this. Rain is likely after 12PM today, and low chances until the weekend. Temperatures will stay near normal.

Afternoon highs will only climb into the 80s. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in check.

Futurecast 2PM - Spotty showers are possible after 12PM and will last into the evening. Heavy rain will stay to our west and north.

Rain chances will continue throughout the week.

-Sabrina