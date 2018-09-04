Doctors Recommending FluMist Nasal Spray Again, Hoping For Milder Flu Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Doctors are recommending the FluMist Nasal Spray again after it was pulled off shelves for 2 years.

The C-D-C quit recommending the nasal spray back in 2015 after it was found ineffective against the H1N1 strain of the virus.

Now, experts say FluMist should better protect patients from all strains of the flu, including H1N1, and could be a good option for kids.

"They think they that they have gotten a version of the H1N1 that is going to be protective this year," the Medical Director of Immunization, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, told 5NEWS.

Health experts in Arkansas say they're hoping for a milder season after last year was the deadliest in state history. 200 people in Arkansas died due to the flu, five of the 200 were children.

Despite last years record numbers, experts at the Arkansas Department of Health said they aren't sure just how bad the flu season will be this year.

Dr. Dillaha said no vaccine gives you 100% chance from getting the flu but says some protection is better than none.

"Whether it's the shot or the mist, people should not miss an opportunity to be vaccinated."

Dr. Dillaha says clinics across Arkansas should already have this season's flu vaccinations available.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids should get their flu shot as soon as possible, and everyone else should try to have theirs by October 31.