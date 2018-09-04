× Early Rain Estimates For This Week

This image shows Friday evening on September 7th. The circle in the area of the lowest pressure representing the remnants of tropical system Gordon.

It appears the highest rain chances will begin on Thursday evening, continue at their heaviest on Friday, and linger into Saturday morning.

Additional rain will be possible on Sunday as well with the deep moisture plume from Gordon continuing in our area.

Rain estimates for the next week are running around 4-5″. There will be locally higher amounts. The area of highest totals will be dependent on the track of Gordon which remains unclear but continues to trend towards locally heavy rain on Friday.

-Garrett