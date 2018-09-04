Fort Smith Police Find Two Bodies In Suspicious Death Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith police are investigating a possible double homicide on Hermitage Drive.

Fort Smith police told 5NEWS that they received a call from the Logan County Sheriff's Office requesting a welfare check at the home on Hermitage following a crash and chase in Logan County.

When Fort Smith police arrived on the scene they found the back door of the home open, and once inside investigators found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Fort Smith police were unable to share details about the two people at this time, including their relationship.

Police told 5NEWS no schools near Hermitage Dr. were placed on lockdown and that there was no threat in the area.

This is a developing story.