How Gordon Will Impact Arkansas Wine Country

It's harvest season for grapes in Arkansas' wine country. However, with the tropical system Gordon coming to our region, it has some worried. We went to Post Vineyard in Altus to talk about how the heavy rain and possible wind gusts could affect their crop.

Tyler Buelow, Post Vineyard's vineyard manager and viticulturist says that "With the winds, our biggest thing is just losing fruit. If we have some strong winds come through. We’ll have five hundred pounds of fruit on one plant, so if that gets blown off, a wire can get broke. Whenever we do get the rain too, that just all sits in the canopy and that just adds even more weight.

There will not be tropical storm force winds in Arkansas, however, it does not take much to blow off these full, almost-ripe fruit. In fact, just 18 mph winds can start to cause damage.

Take a look at these muscadines. They’re almost ripe. There is only about two weeks left until they’re ready to be picked, however with Gordon coming, you have heavy rains and some winds which means these crops are in danger of breaking off and falling to the ground.

Once they hit the ground, they are a lost cause. However, other grapes are ready to be picked right now. Post Vineyard is working at full speed to make sure the crop is brought in before potentially heavy rain moves in.

Covering the weather and vineyards where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.