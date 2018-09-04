University Of Arkansas Fort Smith Announces Fixed Tuition Program

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Starting next fall, incoming freshmen at UAFS will have the chance to lock in their tuition rate for up to four years under a new program announced on Tuesday (Sep. 4).

UAFS will begin offering a fixed tuition program named the “UAFS Promise” for the class that enters in the fall 2019 semester. Students currently enrolled, transfers and those readmitted are not eligible for the fixed tuition program at this time.

Incoming students interested in signing up for the program can do so during their initial advising appointment at UAFS.

Described as a mutual agreement between the university and students, the program rewards students with a flat tuition rate for up to four years at the university, provided they remain on track to graduate within the timeframe of their degree program.

Most baccalaureate degree programs have a timeframe of four years or eight semesters.

Dr. Edward Serna, interim chancellor of UAFS, said that the initiative is a major step toward the university’s goals of increasing enrollment. retention and graduation rates of students.

“The “UAFS Promise” is more than just an initiative to increase retention and graduation rates,” Serna said. “It’s a statement about who we are as an institution. For our region to thrive, our university must be accessible, affordable and focused on student success, and this program is part of our continuing commitment to meeting those needs.”