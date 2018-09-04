Waldron Police Seeking Suspect In Bicycle Theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALDRON (KFSM) — Waldron Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a bicycle theft.

Police are looking for Morgan Barker, 28, of Waldron after a black and green NEXT model bicycle was stolen from a home on Cherry Street.

According to the Waldron Police, Officers Gary Clepper and Capt. Steve Mourton were sent to 727 Cherry Street to speak with Kara Graves.

Graves said her bicycle was taken from her yard about 1 a.m. She said she had surveillance video, and she showed it to the officers.

Officers identified Barker as a suspect in the theft. They went to his home on Sixth Street and tried to arrest him, but he wasn't there. He has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for evading probation supervision, and now a second outstanding warrant for fleeing in this incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waldron Police Department at (479) 637-3103 or the River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.