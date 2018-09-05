Fort Smith Police Arrest Alleged 5NEWS Vandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man accused of vandalizing a 5NEWS vehicle has turned himself in to police.

James Garner, 36, was arrested Aug. 17 in connection with first-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear.

5NEWS surveillance video on Aug. 16 appeared to show Garner throw a rock through a 5NEWS vehicle around 7:30 a.m. as he walked through the station's parking lot on North 13th Street.

Garner was being held Wednesday (Sept. 5) at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.