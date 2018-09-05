Jon Woods Sentenced To 18 Years For Fraud, Money Laundering Convictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former state senator Jon Wood was sentenced Wednesday (Sept. 5) to federal prison for 18 years for fraud and money laundering convictions.

U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks handed down the sentence Wednesday afternoon in a packed courtroom at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building in downtown Fayetteville at about 2:15 p.m.

A federal jury in May convicted Woods on 15 of 17 charges related to wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors accused then-State Sen. Jon Woods and Rep. Micah Neal of directing money between 2013 and 2015 to Ecclesia College under a state grant program that has since been found to be unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press.

Woods and Neal were charged alongside Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randall Shelton of directing state funding to the college in Springdale in exchange for kickbacks, the AP reported.

Shelton was found guilty on 12 of 15 counts. Neal and Paris pleaded guilty before the trial. All three are set for sentencing this month.

Investigators said the scheme sought to steer General Improvement Fund money from the state legislature to projects supported through funding distributed by the Northwest Arkansas Development District.

The purposes of the scheme was laid out in a lengthy indictment: