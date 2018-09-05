Latest Information On Gordon’s Remnants In Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gordon continues to track to the northwest towards our area. We'll begin to see an increase in the rainfall coverage late on Thursday with the heaviest rain falling on Friday during the afternoon and evening.

Rain totals will vary drastically from west to east. It's possible some places in Eastern Oklahoma see less than 1/2 an inch while, places near Lake Ouachita or Conway could pick up over 6" of rainfall.

This is the current track of Gordon's remnants.

The highest amounts will occur along and east of the low's track.

The "cone" shows the uncertainty and the area where the line could potentially shift.

Gordon will curve to the northeast as it presses up against an arriving front.

These rainfall totals are not locked in.

A change in the path of the low's track (as little as 10 miles east or west) will be the difference between 1/2 inch of rain or 1/2 a foot of rainfall. Continue to monitor the latest forecast.

This shows the timeline of the rain on Friday and Saturday.

The rain will not be constant and all day. There will be breaks.

Rain will be most widespread in the afternoon and evening on Friday into Saturday morning before coming to an end during the day.

We expect this forecast to be revised again tonight and Meteorologist Joe Pennington will have the latest on Thursday morning.

I'll take a fresh look at the data and revise the forecast again on Thursday evening.

Check back as the forecast evolves.

-Garrett