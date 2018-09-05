× Manhunt Underway In Booneville

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — A manhunt is underway in Booneville, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Pevehouse said that the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office was sending additional officers to the area on Twitter.

Sheriff @BillHollenbeck is currently sending K9, CID, Command Post and SWAT operators to Booneville to assist Logan County Sheriff Hicks as a manhunt is underway — Philip Pevehouse (@CapPevehouse) September 5, 2018

Booneville Public Schools said in a Facebook post that some bus students will be delayed at the elementary until police say the area is safe. The delay impacts riders on buses 33, 38, 35, 37, 22.

All bus routes will resume at 4:20, Laina Holt with the Booneville Public Schools told 5NEWS.

