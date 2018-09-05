Third Suspect Arrested In Fayetteville Strip Club Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a third person linked to a January shooting at a Fayetteville Strip Club after he was picked from a lineup.

Victor Manuel Martinez, 19, was arrested Wednesday (Sept. 5) in connection with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, engaging in violent group activity, second-degree battery and committing a terroristic act — all felonies.

The Jan. 21 shooting was the result of an altercation between Martinez and two other suspects — Ramon Illario Flores and Carlos Gomez-Aguilar — and club security, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Security told the men they wouldn’t be allowed into Silver Dollar Cabaret and might be added to the ban list. Security went to make sure the men were leaving and Martinez returned with a rifle and opened fire.

Police said Martinez fired 20 .223 round at the club, striking a door, the building’s exterior and a nearby pickup, according to an arrest report.

Only a few of the rounds entered the crowded club, with most of the bullets impacting a cinder block wall.

One employee was injured in the shooting — either from a grazed bullet or debris — but was treated at Washington Regional Medical Center.

A witness later selected Martinez from a lineup, saying Martinez “wanted to kill me,” according to the report.

Martinez was being booked Wednesday (Sept. 5) into the Washington County Detention Center. Gomez-Aguilar, 25, was being held on a $10,000 bond and a hold for federal court.

During the investigation, authorities learned Gomez-Aguilar had been deported for illegal reentry int o the United States.

Flores, 26, is free on a $10,000 bond.

Both Flores and Gomez-Aguilar are due in Washington County Circuit Court on Oct. 8.