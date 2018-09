× Burt Reynolds Dies At 82

(CBS) — Burt Reynolds, the star of movies like “Boogie Nights” and “Deliverance,” has died at 82, his publicist Jeffrey Lane confirmed to CBS News.

Reynolds reportedly died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical in Florida.

The actor, director, and producer was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1936, and played football at Florida State University before an injury dashed hopes of a football career.

