Cause Of Death Released In Fort Smith Couple’s Murder

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The couple found deceased inside their home in Fort Smith were killed from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Physical evidence from the murder scene has been linked to 19-year-old Lewis Shores, prosecutors say. Shores told a childhood friend that he wrecked a stolen truck from the murder victims home, ran from the scene of a crash in the vehicle, and stole a bicycle that he used to flee from police.

Shores was arrested following a two-day manhunt in Sebastian and Logan County.

Shores has been charged in the Sebastian County Circuit Court with felony aggravated residential burglary charges and felony theft of property charges, according to prosecutors.

Shores is considered a suspect in the death of Jimmy and Norma Grubb but has not been charged for their deaths at this time.

A video has surfaced on Facebook showing Shores playing basketball days before the murder.